Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Mega Houndoom is back in raids in Pokémon GO. In this ever-shifting meta, let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Dark/Fire-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Gyarados (Watefall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

*Keep in mind that you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so your best bet is to go with Blastoise over Gyarados, as it is the stronger option.

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Even though this Mega will ever to its standard form after defeated, it remains a somewhat challenging catch compared to a wild spawn. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Houndoom.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Houndoom will have a CP of 1505 in normal weather conditions and 1882 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!