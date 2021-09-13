Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

With Mega Slowbro leaving raids tomorrow, Mega Houndoom returns to Pokémon GO. It will be a Dark-type counter to the upcoming Psychic-type Legendary raid bosses of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkedurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

* You can only have one Mega Pokémon at once, so your best bet is to go for Mega Blastoise, the overall top counter, over Gyarados.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Side)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Samurott (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)*

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

* This move is not yet unlocked for Samurott but will be during Mega Houndoom's time in raids for Oshawott Community Day.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Houndoom is an evolved form, I recommend attempting to use Pinap Berries for your first few throws, as those will multiply the increased number of Candies you'll earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!