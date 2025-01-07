Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Lopunny, pokemon

Mega Lopunny Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids for the Season of Dual Destiny. Earn Mega Energy for your own Lopunny by defeating it in Raids.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Lopunny, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lopunny can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Lopunny is an evolved form, though, using Pinap Berries will increase the already elevated number of Candies earned from catching.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!