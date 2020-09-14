Mega Pidgeot Has Been Unlocked In Pokémon GO

Last week's Mega Raid Event posed a challenge to Pokémon GO trainers: complete two million Mega Raids to unlock Mega Pidgeot. Following the event, Niantic had a company-wide week off for employee wellness that gave the fanbase just enough time to create a roaring wave of speculation as to whether or not this new Mega had been unlocked. Now, Niantic has confirmed that the challenge was successfully completed and that Mega Pidgeot will be released this Friday, September 18th at 1 PM Pacific. Here's everything you need to know about this new Flying-type Mega.

Bleeding Cool will release a full Raid Guide for Mega Pidgeot but, ahead of that, here are a few tips to prepare counters for this Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak to Rock-type and Electric-type Pokémon, so powering up those Smack Down Tyranitars and Rampardos would be a good bet. Also, Articuno is the Legendary Raid boss that will debut the day before and it is also weak to Rock-type moves. Both of these Pokémon can be approached with identical teams, but be sure you're going in with trainers that are prepared. Both Mega Raids and Legendary Raids should be approached with optimal counters.

While Pidgeot raids will give Mega Pidgeot Candy, it would be smart to wait until September 24th to evolve any good Pidgeys you have. This is because of that night's GO Battle Night event which, when Pidgey or Pidgeotto is evolved up to Pidgeot during the event hours, will offer Pidgeot the exclusive Flying-type move of Gust. Before that event, though, it would be smart to do as many Pidgeot raids as possible, farming up that Mega Energy so that, when the time comes, you're ready to have a Mega Pidgeot with Gust on your team.

It is expected, based on how the current Mega Raids are run, that Shiny Pidgeot will be available through Mega Raids.