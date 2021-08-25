Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Mega Pidgeot will return to raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week Two: Shield event. This dual Normal/Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on a Mega Pidgeot.

Top Mega Counters Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

How many trainers needed to defeat this Pokémon GO raid

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated by three players. This will be tough, though, so be sure that all of your fellow raiders have powered up their counters and optimized their attacks. If you cannot make sure of that, your best bet is to go in with four or more trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Personally, I'd suggest you try Pinap Berries in the first few throws, though, because then you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that evolved Pokémon offer.

Shiny Odds

Pidgeot can be encountered in its Shiny form and it currently has the Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!