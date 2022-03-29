Mega Raid Content Announced For April 2022 In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the full slate of Mega Raid content for April 2022 in Pokémon GO, a month that will perhaps also offer changes to this in-game mechanic. First, let's take a look at the details.

Below, you can see a breakdown of and commentary regarding Tier Five Raids and Mega Raids coming to Pokémon GO. I'm including Tier Fives so you can see how these rotations end up deviating, which is a bit odd considering how they've changed together in the past few months. Here's what's coming:

Active now until April 5th: Tapu Lele in Tier Five, Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids

This is the currently active raid rotation.

April 5th until April 12th: Therian Forme Thundurus with a Shiny release in Tier Five, Mega Manectric in Mega Raid.

Mega Manectric is quite useful, and interestingly, it will be in raids at the same time as Thundurus. Both of these are high-ranking Electric-types. Could we see an Electric-type event coming soon to Pokémon GO?

April 12th until April 26th: Tapu Bulu in Tier Five, Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids (Note that Tapu Bulu will leave on the 26th while Mega Pidgeot will break the pattern and stay until the 29th).

This is when the Tier Fives and Mega Raids break the pattern.

April 26th – May 3rd: Therian Forme Landrous with a Shiny release in Tier Five

Mega Raid details for April 29th – May 3rd have not been revealed.

A new datamine posted to the Silph Road regarding Pokémon GO's latest update has revealed potential changes coming to Mega Raids. It seems that we may be getting a different system for this mechanic that involves a cool down and a tiered system that isn't yet fully understood. Whether this will change Mega Raids or only alter how Mega Evolution works, we cannot know. Stay tuned for more details.