Mega Salamence Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use Ice-type Pokémon to take down this newly released Mega Raid during Twinkling Fantasy.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while, with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Mega Salamence. With this raid guide, you can take on Mega Salamence in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Mega Salamence Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Salamence with efficiency.

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard

Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Cloyster: Frost Breath, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Salamence can be defeated with one trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Salamence is an evolved form, you would benefit from attempting to use Pinap Berries first, which will increase the amount of Bagon Candy you pull in.

Shiny Odds

This Mega Raid release now unlocks Shiny Salamence encounters. The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!