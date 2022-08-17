Mega Slowbro Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Slowbro, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Slowbro's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Slowbro Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Slowbro counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Slowbro with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Hydreigon (Bite, Brutal Swing)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Therian Forme Thundrus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Sky Forme Shaymin (Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Kn0t)

Hoopa Confined (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Slowbro can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Slowbro is an evolved form, so it is worth using Pinap Berries for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!