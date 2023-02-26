Melee Battler Gorn is Headed To PSVR2 This March PS5 players will finally have a chance to try the VR game Gorn, as the game will be released for PSVR2 in mid-March.

Devolver Digital and indie developer Free Lives showed off a new trailer for their melee brawling title Gorn, as the game is headed to the PSVR2. The game has already been out for a few years now on a couple of different platforms. The first of which was Steam as the game came out back in 2019 for the relatively new VR units you could play on PC. Followed by a 2021 release on Meta Quest 2, as they greatly improved the previous version and gave fans a number of different upgrades to unleash even more mayhem. Now the reveal of the PlayStation 5 appearance brings all of that chaos over to the next-gen console. By all accounts, this is the same version of the game that Meta Quest 2 players have had access to, with no real improvements or additions to the game that we're aware of. So if you happen to already own it there, you can save yourself some cash. But if you've never played it before, you got a new option. You can watch the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, as players will be able to get their hands on it via PSVR2 on March 16th.

"Gorn is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator made by Free Lives, the developers of Broforce and Genital Jousting. Featuring a unique, fully physics-driven combat engine, Gorn combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons – from swords, maces, and bows to nunchucks, throwing knives, massive two-handed war hammers, or even your blood-soaked bare hands. The only limits to the carnage are your imagination and decency, making GORN the most brutal and savage VR face-smashing game ever produced by humankind."