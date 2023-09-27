Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, Squad

Military FPS Title Squad Receives New 6.0 Update

Squad has a new update this week as the team released version 6.0, fixing weapons, providing reworks of maps, and more improvements.

Indie game developer and publisher Offworld Industries has released Update 6.0 for their 50v50 military FPS game Squad. The team has called this one of the more "substantial updates" added to the game as players will be getting a complete overhaul of infantry combat, as well as revamped combat dynamics that force you to rely more on teamwork and the need for collaborative tactics to win. They've also implemented a system to have more meaningful tradeoffs between different factions, weapons, and optics. We got the list below as the update is now live.

"The overall goal of the combat overhaul is to strengthen the core Squad gameplay experience while ensuring approachability for new and existing players alike and mitigating the steep learning curve of the game's combat mechanics. Other features include adjusted player movement, encouraging more deliberate and team-oriented positioning, and the addition of proximity indicators to keep track of your fellow soldiers. Update 6.0 also introduces brand-new weapon skins to the battlefield, the first in a planned series of weapon skin packs that will allow players to customize their loadout."

Suppression has received a complete rework. We aim to bring suppression to the forefront as a useful tactical tool for both attack and defense in any firefight. The suppression effect reduces a player's combat effectiveness by obscuring the player's view and decreasing their ability to aim, encouraging them to reposition to get a better tactical footing. This increases the need to work as a team and decreases the chances of one player dominating a match. Additionally, more powerful weapons create a longer-lasting suppression effect.

Picture-in-Picture (or PiP) scopes have been added to the game, so when aiming through a magnified scope, only the area inside of the scope will be zoomed in, with the field of view for different optics following real-life measurements in most cases.

Gunplay has been adjusted to create more enjoyable, team-oriented infantry combat, and the ability for a single player to affect the outcome of a firefight has been mitigated so that effective communication and teamwork should overcome individual fighters in most cases.

Players in a bad position relative to the enemy are more likely to be wounded and less likely to be instantly killed, giving them meaningful opportunities to react to incoming fire and adjust strategy in real time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!