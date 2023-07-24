Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Adds Three New Maps For 10th Anniversary

Dinosaur Polo Club has three new maps and more content being added to Mini Motorways as they celebrate the decade-old title.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Mini Motorways with new content! Three new maps are making their way into the game from Mini Metro, as players will be able to try to regulate traffic from Tokyo, Warsaw, and Lisbon. The game will also be getting the all-new photo mode, with the ability to export screenshots of metro networks in decorative frames for you to enjoy. We got more details of the update below along with a new trailer.

"Inspired by the maps of Mini Metro, available for the first time in Mini Motorways, players will be able to enjoy the highly anticipated streets of London and the busy boulevards of Mumbai. Players who also participated in Dinosaur Polo Club's fan-voted map competition earlier this year will also enjoy the addition of the winning player-voted map, New York City, coming to Mini Motorways as part of the Miniversary update. With new maps come new challenges and strategies. These Mini Motorways maps feature train stations as new building types which operate along existing railway routes, both of which will impact the flow of traffic. Navigate these new obstacles as trains intersect the bustling city traffic!"

"Ten years ago when the first version of Mini Metro resonated with people, we knew we'd discovered something special," said Robert Curry, co-founder and game designer at Dinosaur Polo Club. "We've always thought of ourselves as curators, rather than creators, of the Mini space, and this special Miniversary update is a continuation of that philosophy. Bringing together elements from both titles is our way of celebrating the first ten years, looking forward to the next ten, and saying thank you to our community for being a part of this journey with us. We couldn't do this without you, and besides, we wouldn't want to."

