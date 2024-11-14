Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misc. A Tiny Tale, Tinyware Games

Misc. A Tiny Tale Announced For PC & Switch in 2025

Misc. A Tiny Tale has been announced for PC and Switch, as you take on a junk robot helping out friends and making the world better

Article Summary Unveiling Misc. A Tiny Tale, a new 3D platformer for PC & Switch by Tinyware Games in 2025.

Embark on a journey as a junk robot, collecting items and helping friends in a nostalgically fun world.

Explore a unique perspective where you clean, solve puzzles, and unite quirky characters.

Discover a heartfelt story that celebrates differences and uncovers a mysterious explosion.

Indie game developer and publisher Tinyware Games unveiled their new 3D platformer on the way, as Misc. A Tiny Tale is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. The game has you playing as a tiny junk robot that collects a bunch of things and uses them to make things better in the world while helping his friends. A lot of this reminds us of the Chibi-Robo series, only without the perfectly polished robot. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond "2025," but you can enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait to learn more.

Misc. A Tiny Tale

After a mysterious explosion sends golden cogs and trash raining down from the sky, Buddy and Bag Boy must work to restore each village and uncover the secret behind the explosion. In this delightful collectathon, players will explore a familiar world from a fresh perspective, hopping over everyday objects, solving puzzles, and collecting items—from trash to coins, and golden cogs. With its nostalgic platforming gameplay and cinematic storytelling, Misc. A Tiny Tale is all about celebrating difference and helping those around you.

Classic Platformer Fun : Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome.

: Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome. Collectibles Around Every Corner : Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you.

: Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you. Colorful Characters : Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests.

: Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests. Clean Up the World : Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world.

: Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world. A Heartfelt Tale: Immerse yourself in a touching narrative that celebrates difference and uncover the mystery behind the explosion that set Buddy and Bag Boy on their adventure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!