Modiphius Entertainment Selling Vampire: The Masquerade Bundles
Modiphius Entertainment has got a pair of summer bundles going you might like for the current version of Vampire: The Masquerade. The group is offering two different bundles of 5th Edition VTM, the first one being an everything-in-one pack as you get all the content and accessories together, while the other is basically the same thing minus the Player's Handbook. We got the details on both packs below, but they'll only be available for a short time.
The world of Vampire: The Masquerade is one of personal horror, ancient conspiracies, feuding factions, political scheming, and perpetual hunger. In the celebrated 5th Edition, the game world arrives into the 21st century, placing players at the forefront of complex situations involving the terror of the Second Inquisition, the conspiracies behind the Gehenna War, and the rekindling of the War of Ages. Whether you prefer the oracular insight of Clan Malkavian, the high-stakes political games of Clan Ventrue, or lurking unseen as the not-super-attractive Nosferatu, Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition has something for every aspiring Kindred. With the "Summer of Blood" bundles, players will be well prepared with everything they'll need to host a deeply engaging session filled with sinister machinations and blood-draining drama.
- Vampire: The Masquerade Summer of Blood Bundle (£100 – saves £104.94 on retail cost)
- Vampire: The Masquerade, 5th Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade, The Camarilla (sourcebook)
- Vampire: The Masquerade, Dice Set
- Vampire: The Masquerade, Storyteller Screen
- Vampire: The Masquerade, The Anarch (sourcebook)
- Vampire: the Masquerade, Discipline and Blood Magic Card Deck
- Vampire: The Masquerade, Fall of London
- Vampire: The Masquerade Summer of Blood Supplement Bundle (£80 – saves £84.95 on retail cost)
