Modiphius Entertainment Selling Vampire: The Masquerade Bundles

Modiphius Entertainment has got a pair of summer bundles going you might like for the current version of Vampire: The Masquerade. The group is offering two different bundles of 5th Edition VTM, the first one being an everything-in-one pack as you get all the content and accessories together, while the other is basically the same thing minus the Player's Handbook. We got the details on both packs below, but they'll only be available for a short time.