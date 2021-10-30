Modiphius Releases Three Special Editions Of Their Dune TTRPG

Modiphius Entertainment has something awesome for fans of Dune – Adventures In The Imperium as they have three collector's editions. If you haven't already seen it, the company released the Core Rulebook along with an adventure, some dice sets, and other accessories for the game. But for those who truly want to embody a particular piece of the culture of the franchise, they have created three special Collector's Editions of the Core Rulebook for you to pick up. Each of them specially decorated to represent one of the different factions with glorious artwork for House Harkonnen, House Atreides, and House Corrino. This way if you want to show off who your aligned with at the table, the others will have no problem figuring it out. You can see each cover here in red, green, and purple, as each one is going for $112 at the moment, and you can get them via their shop.

The Dune: Adventures In The Imperium roleplaying game takes you into a far-future beyond anything you have imagined, where fear is the mind-killer, so be sure to keep your wits about you. The Imperium is a place of deadly duels, feudal politics, and mysterious abilities, noble Houses politic constantly for power, influence, and vengeance in a universe where a blade can change the fortunes of millions. Build your House, carve your place in the universe, or rebuild an ancient lineage and fight for the Imperial throne. Take your characters on a journey through the storied worlds of Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece, inhabit elite agents working for noble Houses where Mentats, Swordmasters, Spies, Bene Gesserit Sisters, Devious Advisors, or even desert Fremen join together to follow your banner. Whoever you choose to be, remember that those that control the spice control the universe.