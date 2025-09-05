Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tastie Games

Mole Maiden Has Been Released On Steam Today

The brand-new 2D action adventure game Mole Maiden has been released today, as you can play the game right now on PC via Steam

Article Summary Mole Maiden launches on Steam, offering a fresh 2D action adventure with drilling and exploration gameplay.

Play as Penny Copper, a determined teen aiming to conquer the Burrow League in a post-apocalyptic underground.

Features unique boss battles, 360-degree drilling mechanics, and vibrant hand-drawn pixel art inspired by manga.

Enjoy multiple paths, high replay value, speedrunning potential, and an energetic TNH Nebula Music soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Tastie Games has officially launched its latest game, Mole Maiden, on PC via Steam today. In case you may have missed this one, this is a 2D action-adventure title where you can drill around in an R&D Mine, in a world where there are also competitions and championships for burrowing. You can find out more about the game here as its available right now.

Mole Maiden

In Mole Maiden, players step into the boots of Penny Copper, a 14-year-old girl with a big dream: to become the next champion of the Burrow League, a WWE-style underground fighting tournament. To qualify, she must leave home and fight the four larger-than-life Burrow League Captains. Along the way, she journeys through the R&D Mine, finds new abilities, upgrades her trusty drills, and faces off against opponents in explosive one-on-one battles.

Birth of a New Genre: A Bossavania that combines the strategic, puzzle-like boss fights of classic titles like Punch-Out!! with the freedom and exploration of a metroidvania.

An Underdog Story: Dive into a heartfelt narrative about a young girl chasing her dream against impossible odds, set against the backdrop of a unique underground society shaped by a post-apocalyptic ice age.

Unforgettable Boss Battles: Face off against 13 unique bosses, each with their own fighting style and personality.

Distinctive Art and Design: Explore eight explorable areas brought to life with beautiful hand-drawn pixel graphics inspired by manga, comic books, and the spectacle of professional wrestling.

Fluid Combat and Movement: Burrow through the ground with a 360-degree drill mechanic, explore, and find new abilities and upgrades.

Highly Replayable: Multiple routes, speedrunning potential, and challenging post-game content ensure every journey through the R&D Mine is a new adventure.

A Bangin' Soundtrack: Experience the underground world with a dynamic soundtrack by TNH Nebula Music.

