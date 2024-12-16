Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CH 757, Monster DNA, Super Rare Originals

Monster DNA Releases New Trailer Along With Free Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming horror game Monster DNA, as you can play a totally free demo for it on Steam right now

Indie game developer CH 757 and publisher Super Rare Originals dropped a new trailer and a free demo for their game Monster DNA. The trailer came out last weekend during the Horror Game Awards, as they showed off more from the single-player psychological horror title where you make monsters for clients. You can give the game a shot to a degree right now, as they have released a free demo to play on Steam, so you can see how it will work to a degree. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it sounds like the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Monster DNA

Monster DNA is a single-player psychological horror game where you create deadly monsters and abominations for mysterious clients. But beware… your work might be the death of you. In this twisted lab, survival depends on your wits. One wrong move, and you could perish to your own creations. In this fully immersive single-player experience, each and every playthrough has its own unpredictable tension as you fight to avoid falling prey to your own creations. To add to the horror, you will be constantly working to meet each client's unique challenges and motivations – keeping you on your toes at every step of your monster-birthing journey.

Diverse Creations: Discover over 30 unique monsters, each with different combinations of traits and abilities.

Discover over 30 unique monsters, each with different combinations of traits and abilities. Extensive Modification: Take control of your creations with body modification options. Alter both their appearance and abilities to make sure your clients are getting what they pay for.

Take control of your creations with body modification options. Alter both their appearance and abilities to make sure your clients are getting what they pay for. Stay Alert: Keep your monsters under control using safety precautions, or your own creation could be your demise.

Keep your monsters under control using safety precautions, or your own creation could be your demise. Varied Playthrough: Each session offers different client demands, challenging you to adapt your strategy to satisfy each new request.

Each session offers different client demands, challenging you to adapt your strategy to satisfy each new request. Bigger Than Ever: Monster DNA will be greatly improved over the original itch.io release – including all-new content and game mechanics.

