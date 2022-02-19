Monster Energy Supercross 5 Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Milestone Games and Feld Entertainment released a new gameplay video for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5. The video, which you can check out down at the bottom, runs about two and a half minutes and showcases a race from start to nearly the end. They switch between the third-person and first-person views to give you an idea of what everything will be like racing through the mud, as well as some of the challenges you'll face against AI and real opponents. Enjoy the video as the game will go live on March 17th, 2022.

With Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new gameplay experience, enriched by 2-stroke bikes, now available in every game mode. And for newcomers, the Future Academy will provide all the information needed to take their first steps into the Supercross world. This friendly tutorial will teach players the Supercross basics to help them climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro. It also provides many in-game options that will make races accessible for everyone, these will impact flow recovery, offer assisted steering, and many other technical aspects, aiming to create a gameplay experience suitable for every kind of player.

The Track Editor is also back with the classic experience of track creation, along with a new feature: Rhythm Section Editor. Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections that they will then be able to share with the community. After the amazing success of the Supercross 4 edition, the Track Editor Contest will be back, and another player will have the opportunity to create a track and enter the contest directly in the game. Users will have the chance to see their creation replicated in real life as a part of the Official 2022 Championship. This unique feature represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the videogame industry: a digital track designed by a player will be raced on by real riders in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

What about racing with friends or solo in a new, stunning open-world environment? Compound is the answer, featuring new tracks, several cross challenges, and collectibles to unlock additional gears. Online Multiplayer for the first time features cross-gen matchmaking and brings the challenge to the world scale. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also features the split-screen mode to play with friends side by side on the couch.