Skullcandy Launches New Edition Of Crusher Headphones Skullcandy has a new version of their Crusher Headphones for you to check out, as they have given the model a complete redesign.

Skullcandy has decided to launch a brand new version of a fan-favorite headset this week as they revealed the 2023 model of the Crusher Headphones. One of the mainline brands when you think of the company, this latest edition comes with adjustable sensory bass on a new level, along with Active Noise Canceling, upgradable features, hands-free voice control, a 60-hour battery, rapid charge technology, and customizable EQ modes, among many other features. We have the full rundown from the company below, as these are currently on sale for $230.

"The Crusher ANC 2 headphones have been designed to deliver personalized, customizable experiences for every listener, with Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, users are enabled to create and tune features to their unique hearing preferences. Lightweight and durable, these headphones boast design updates with comfortability in mind. Built with larger ear cups, an asymmetric yoke and a notch in the headband for improved comfort, ideal for all-day wearing. The headphones are also flat-folding and collapsible, packaged in a durable travel case, making them perfect for on-the-go use. Skullcandy developed a user experience centered around individual customization. Users can personalize the proprietary haptic bass one of three ways; rotating the adjustment wheel on the left ear cup, using the hands-free voice command "Hey Skullcandy, More Crusher," or creating bass preferences directly on the Skull-iQ app. Adjustable four-mic Active Noise Canceling not only detects and cancels noise but can now be customized and refined. Users can also set up a Personal Sound profile to tune Crusher ANC 2 to their unique hearing through a short hearing test on the app."