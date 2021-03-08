Monster Hunter Rise & Monster Hunter Stories 2 Receive Updates

This morning, Capcom released new details about two upcoming games: Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2. The team held a digital event going over some of the new additions to both games along with some awaited details, the primary being we know when MHS2 will be coming out as it has a confirmed release date of July 9th, 2021. Series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and MHR Director Yasunori Ichinose went over everything in today's stream, revealing a number of details about both games we didn't expect to see. Which included an in-depth look at the game's new Rampage quest type in MHR, new feature details, and confirmation of a second demo coming March 11th.

For Monster Hunter Rise, the team showed off a few new gameplay features, as in addition to the Silkbind Attacks on all 14 weapon types, hunters will unlock new Switch Skills for each weapon as they progress their characters through the game. You can swap out these new skills with existing Silkbind or regular attacks, which will help unlock and create new combos and strategies that you may prefer to do as opposed to the regular set. The game will also mess with the difficulty for players in multiplayer with a new scaling system that automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit a hunt, so experienced people will get a harder difficulty but newbies will have it lowered for the team. The new Hunter Connect feature will allow players to create tags for objectives, allow you to search for other players with the same tags, or invite friends to any tags they have joined for easier connections.

When you complete a quest in multiplayer, you'll be able to like the other hunters in their party and increase the likelihood of finding each other in matchmaking somewhere in the future. Oh, and there's also a camera feature in case you want to document it all. We also got to see the return of monsters like Zinogre (as you see above) and Nargacuga (in the gallery here). Along with a brand new monster looming over Kamura, the mischievous Elder Dragon Chameleos, which will be one of the multiple monsters arriving in post-launch updates.

As for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Deluxe Edition, there will be a pre-order bonus in the form of three amiibo figures releasing alongside the game. No to mention save-data link reward for players of Monster Hunter Rise. The deluxe edition will include Razewing layered armor sets and a Nergigante-inspired hairstyle for players, just in case you feel like dressing the part. The Kuan Coat outfit for your Wyverian companion Ena will be included, as well as two new outfits for Navirou, and two sticker sets depicting the various companions you'll encounter. When you pre-order the game on either platform, you'll get the Kamura maiden outfit for Ena, but Switch owners will be able to unlock three different sets of layered armor and daily bonuses using the new Ena, Razewing Ratha and Tsukino amiibo figures. As a bonus, if you happen to own Monster Hunter Rise, you can use the save data to unlock the Kamura Garb layered armor for their character.

You can check out both trailers released today here. Monster Hunter Rise will be released on March 26th for PC and Nintendo Switch, and as mentioned above, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will release on July 9th, 2021 for both systems as well.