Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Shows Off Madam Bo

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns released a new trailer for the upcoming DLC release, as we get a better look at Madam Bo as a Kameo Fighter

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released another teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, showing off Madam Bo as the latest Kameo fighter. If you haven't played the latest game, then you're probably not familiar with this character at all. However, she is part of the primary storyline, serving as someone who helps test whether Kung Lao and Raiden are ready to take on the roles of the defenders of Earthrealm. They also made sure that the character was not slouch when it came to fighting. (If you really want to see this character in action, go snag some of the comics tied to Mortal Kombat 1 and see how she deals with some of the characters who underestimate her.) Enjoy the trailer, as she'll be added to the game alongside the T-1000 from Terminator 2 on March 18.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date). Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns storyline, which continues the cinematic narrative centered on a dangerous threat that has emerged from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik. To defeat this menace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies before his New Era of peace is turned into khaos for the realms.

