Mortal Kombat Mobile Adds Spawn In Latest Update

WB Games has added a new update to Mortal Kombat Mobile this week as Spawn has been added to the roster with more content.

Article Summary Spawn joins Mortal Kombat Mobile as a powerful Diamond Tier character.

New Hellspawn Tower & equipment bring infernal challenges to conquer.

Experience new Friendships, Brutalities, and a chance to unlock Spawn.

Log in July 25-29 for free gifts including Spawn Summon Packs.

NeatherRealm Studios and WB Games have released a new major update this week for Mortal Kombat Mobile, as Spawn has been added to the roster. Since the game is still using the Mortal Kombat 11 system, the characters from that title are still slowly being added over time. Spawn arrives with a specific set of moves from his arsenal, and a number of new events join the character over the next month. You can read the full rundown below.

Mortal Kombat Mobile – Spawn

As one of the most highly-requested guest characters in the history of this popular fighting game, the titular character from the best-selling comic book series makes his mobile debut as Tormented Soul Spawn – a Diamond Tier, Nomad Class character who wields the power of Necroplasm. Voiced by Keith David, the original voice actor of Spawn from the Emmy Award-winning HBO animated series, "Todd McFarlane's Spawn," this newest fighter features the iconic design and formidable powers that mirror his Mortal Kombat 11 console version. With his Hellraiser Passive, Tormented Soul Spawn can generate Necroplasm energy over time, which can be used to heal himself and his teammates – or unleashed against his enemies in devastating counterattacks.

NEW – Hellspawn Tower & New Equipment (July 17–August 28): Face an infernal challenge as you climb into a fiery underworld filled with undead beings and demonic entities like Boss Tormented Soul Spawn and Hellspawn Scorpion. Equip your characters with brand-new Hellspawn Tower-themed equipment to ignite their hellish abilities and dominate the battlefield. Rewards include a guaranteed Diamond Character with increased chances of Hellspawn Scorpion, Circle of Shadow Liu Kang, MK11 Raiden, or MK11 Shang Tsung.

Face an infernal challenge as you climb into a fiery underworld filled with undead beings and demonic entities like Boss Tormented Soul Spawn and Hellspawn Scorpion. Equip your characters with brand-new Hellspawn Tower-themed equipment to ignite their hellish abilities and dominate the battlefield. Rewards include a guaranteed Diamond Character with increased chances of Hellspawn Scorpion, Circle of Shadow Liu Kang, MK11 Raiden, or MK11 Shang Tsung. NEW – Fatal Hellspawn Tower (July 24–August 21): Enter an even more challenging version of the Hellspawn Tower for a chance to add Spawn to your kollection. Rewards include a guaranteed Diamond character with increased chances of Tormented Soul Spawn, MK1 Scorpion, Circle of Shadow Nightwolf, Circle of Shadow Quan Chi or MK11 Liu Kang.

Enter an even more challenging version of the Hellspawn Tower for a chance to add Spawn to your kollection. Rewards include a guaranteed Diamond character with increased chances of Tormented Soul Spawn, MK1 Scorpion, Circle of Shadow Nightwolf, Circle of Shadow Quan Chi or MK11 Liu Kang. NEW – Friendships & Brutality (Available Now): This update brings three new Friendships and one new Brutality! Kollect brand-new Krypt Equipment to activate Kano's Friendship and Kenshi's new Brutality, while the Friendships for Raiden and Liu Kang are available through the new Hellspawn Tower Equipment.

This update brings three new Friendships and one new Brutality! Kollect brand-new Krypt Equipment to activate Kano's Friendship and Kenshi's new Brutality, while the Friendships for Raiden and Liu Kang are available through the new Hellspawn Tower Equipment. NEW – Fusion Up Kards (Available Now): Introducing a new way to fuse your Kombatants and Equipment, kollect new Fusion Up Kards and decide how best to enhance your roster.

Introducing a new way to fuse your Kombatants and Equipment, kollect new Fusion Up Kards and decide how best to enhance your roster. NEW – Free Gifts (July 25-29): Log in for a free "Spawn Goes to Con" gift which includes his signature Equipment, K7-Leetha, 100 Souls and 50 Dragon Krystals. Visit the in-game store to receive 10 free Spawn Summon Packs for a chance to add him to your kollection.

