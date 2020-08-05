Mortal Shell Gets A Worldwide Release For August 18th, 2020

Playstack and Cold Symmetry revealed today that they will finally be releasing Mortal Shell this month as the game drops on August 18th. The news was revealed in a brand new trailer released this morning, which you can check out below. The game has been garnering the attention of many after the demo became super popular viewing on Twitch last month. Now players will be able to get their hands on it and test their own skills as the flesh turns to armor. The game will officially launch on the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store for $30. The PC version comes to the Epic Games Store as a timed-exclusive, while a Steam version will release later in 2021. Until then, enjoy the trailer, as well as these statement from the devs about the release.

"Launching Mortal Shell worldwide is a dream come true," said Cold Symmetry's four co-founders – Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, Dmitry Parkin, and Vitaly Bulgarov – in a joint statement. "Our commitment to our fans is to create a soulslike game that is authentic, uncompromising and unrelenting. We were humbled by the popularity of the beta and we closely studied the feedback we received to create something that we are incredibly proud of." Playstack chief executive Harvey Elliott added: "Mortal Shell is already achieving the kind of pre-release metrics that would turn heads at any publisher, be it indie or triple-A. I am delighted that Playstack has delivered a publishing and marketing campaign that ensures the game gains the exposure and response it truly deserves. More than anything I can't wait for fans around the world to finally play it from August 18th."