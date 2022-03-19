Moss: Book II Reveals PSVR Release Date & Gameplay Video

Polyarc revealed more info on the upcoming release of Moss: Book II, as the VR adventure title receives a release date and a gameplay video. The sequel to the awesome VR title brings players back to the action-adventure puzzle title they knew before with a number of improvements, new challenges, and an entirely new story. This time around, our heroic mouse is being hunted by a new enemy, and it's up to you to guide the would-be warrior through 3D environments filled with enemies and brand-new challenges to solve.

We got to check out a little bit of the game in a special preview ahead of the news, and it is truly a step above what the previous game offered as the fun and dangers have both been upped a few notches. Every new enemy has a different way of being defeated, and many of them in clever ways if you manage to use the environment around you to your advantage. You can check out more in the gameplay video below, as the game will be released on March 31st, 2022.

Quill is back – and she's being hunted. Those who seek to unmake this world are desperate for the Glass she holds, and they'll stop at nothing to claw it from her grasp. But the young hero has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and restore peace to Moss once more. To stand a chance, Quill will need a true partner by her side to – you. The journey will be trying – filled with triumph and heartbreak alike – but new allies, old friends and the very nature of the castle itself can offer help along the way. Yet in the end, it is you alone who can lift Quill up to save this world, and together, rise to legend.