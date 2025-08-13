Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everlast: Undying Tale, InSpades

Multiplayer Action RPG Everlast: Undying Tale Announced

Everlast: Undying Tale is a new multiplayer action RPG where you and your friends battle against a curse that has affected humanity

Team up or go solo to battle a devastating curse, rebuild kingdoms, and reclaim your lost humanity.

Features real-time combat, deep skill progression, open world exploration, and crafting systems.

Transfer your character and progress between worlds, mastering unique Curse powers along the way.

Indie game developer and publisher InSpades has revealed its new game on the way, as we're getting a new fantasy title with Everlast: Undying Tale. This is a multiplayer action RPG in which you and your friends band together to fight off a curse that has overtaken the land and affected your humanity. Complete with combat, crafting, and questing systems that help pay homage to many MMO titles that came before it. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives sometime in Q2 2026.

Everlast: Undying Tale

Resurrected by Death himself, shackled by his Pyrrhic contract you must unravel the secrets of your Curse while the kingdoms of South Umbardom and Northgaelia are face an undead threat. Amidst this chaos, you will engage in exciting real-time combat and master a variety of skills to reclaim your freedom. Help the sister kingdoms rebuild and secure a future. Join with other Pyrrhics and work together to rebuild sections of the map, explore an open world, and quest together to reclaim your humanity.

Real-Time Combat: Block, dodge, and parry intelligent enemies with their own unique tactics. Crush them in melee, snipe them from afar, or learn how to smite them with powerful spells.

Runescape-like Array of Skills: Develop a suite of skills that fit your playstyle, from fishing and gathering to mastering occult rituals and powerful combat tactics, all of which change how you can explore the world, discover its secrets, and complete quests.

Play Solo or With Friends: In Everlast: Undying Tale , you can rebuild the world and your personal estate alone, or with a nearly limitless number of friends. Seamlessly transfer your character and their personal progression between your own world or the worlds of your friends.

Explore an Open World: Experience a handcrafted open world with thoughtfully designed quests. Discover secrets and experience carefully crafted stories.

Master your undying Curse: Learn to balance your dark Curse's powers against its drawbacks and use them to your advantage in combat, crafting, and gathering materials.

