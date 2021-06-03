My Time At Portia Simulator Gets Mobile Launch Date Of August 4th

Pathea Games and Pixmain's beloved PC game My Time At Portia is coming to mobile devices! On August 4th, iOS and Android users alike across the globe will be able to begin playing the post-apocalyptic simulator game. Furthermore, for iOS users there is already a presale of the game on the Apple App Store, and Android users can put it on their pre-registration list on the Google Play Store.

As we mentioned in our earlier coverage of My Time At Portia, this game is a simulation game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic landscape. The themes of the game involve the regrowth of the human race in an unfamiliar and stark land. Key features of the game include the following:

Enjoying the fun of building and operating a 3D workshop: Gather materials from every corner of the map, and experience the joys of progressing and transforming from manual labor to industrialized automation. As the latest builder in town, take up new responsibilities and contribute to the town of Portia and its people by honing your craftsmanship. From a basic sewing machine to a high-tech flying seat, players must build everything with their own hands. If players wish to develop animal husbandry, they can raise farm animals and even ride an alpaca! Become friends… or fall in love with fellow Portians: The town of Portia has over 50 interactable non-player characters (NPCs). Develop and deepen your relationships with them, and they may provide you with unexpected help. Players can swing or ride a hot air balloon with their favorite NPC to strengthen the relationship. When everything falls into place, players can tie the knot, have children, and experience the hard work and joys of parenthood. Engage in challenging battles and embark on adventures: Hone fighting skills, defeat terrifying monsters of post-apocalyptic ruins, and unearth the truth of the former world buried beneath.

The game will be preselling for $5.99 USD. Other interesting deals for preordering My Time At Portia include upgrades and features that players will not be able to obtain upon release unless they preordered the game. If this appeals to you, consider checking it out. What do you think? Are you going to buy this game? Let us know in the comments below!