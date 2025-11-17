Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen Logic Studios, My Tiny Garden

My Tiny Garden Releases Gameplay Trailer With Demo

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the game My Tiny Garden, as the title has a free demo available to play on Steam

Article Summary My Tiny Garden launches with a new gameplay trailer and a free playable demo on Steam now.

Grow, decorate, and customize your own digital desktop garden in this cozy, relaxing indie game.

Earn coins by caring for plants, unlocking new seeds, pots, stands, and cute garden decorations.

Special Twitch integration lets streamers' viewers join their garden as interactive butterflies.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen Logic Studios has released a new trailer for the game My Tiny Garden, along with a free demo. First off, the latest trailer, which you can see here, provides more context on how all of the mechanics work in this cozy home gardening game, as you'll tend to plants however you see fit while earning coins along the way to get more items. When you're done watching it, you can check out the game itself with the free demo, which is available on Steam right now.

My Tiny Garden

My Tiny Garden is a cozy desktop game that allows players to nurture a small digital garden while working, studying, or relaxing, creating a calm and personalized corner on your screen. Players can decorate and customize their garden by adding plants and elements to create a soothing, interactive environment that enhances daily routines. For streamers and influencers, the game offers a unique social feature: followers on Twitch can appear as playful butterflies in your garden, joining the experience and making it even more magical. Take care of your desktop garden while you work, study, or relax! Decorate your screen, customize your garden, and build the calmest corner of your digital life. My Tiny Garden is the perfect relaxing companion for your daily routine.

Take Care of Your Plants: Water, trim, and add compost to keep them happy and healthy.

Water, trim, and add compost to keep them happy and healthy. Earn Eoins: Well-cared-for plants will reward you with coins.

Well-cared-for plants will reward you with coins. Unlock New Content: Use coins to buy new types of plants, pots, and stands.

Use coins to buy new types of plants, pots, and stands. Customize Your Garden: Add cute decorations to make your garden unique and cozy.

Add cute decorations to make your garden unique and cozy. Decorate Your Desktop: Freely move your plants around and create a charming environment while you use your computer.

Freely move your plants around and create a charming environment while you use your computer. Calm and Relaxing Atmosphere: Perfect for keeping things peaceful while you work or study.

