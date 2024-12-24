Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: MythCraft, QuasiReal Publishing

MythCraft To Receive Enhanced Edition Sometime in 2025

QuasiReal Publishing will be giving MythCraft an enhanced edition, but not before they ask that you crowdfund it in January

Article Summary MythCraft Enhanced Edition launches in 2025, with crowdfunding starting January.

Get exclusive loot by pledging: a zine PDF, VIP dice set, and digital dice.

New adventures include Ghibli-inspired, eldritch, and magical school themes.

Core upgrades, VTT support, and unique gameplay systems enhance MythCraft.

Tabletop publisher QuasiReal Publishing has revealed that MythCraft will be getting an Enhanced Edition, which is set to be released next year. The team confirmed that this new version of the game will come with a ton of extra content, as well as "enhanced" editions of releases already out on the market. But it's not getting released right away, as they're doing what everyone else loves to do, and that's crowdfund the hell out of it before launch. That will start in early January, followed by the actual release sometime later that year. We have more info on what's included in this edition below.

MythCraft – Enhanced Edition

MythCraft offers a fresh and innovative experience for fans of tabletop roleplaying games, complete with unrivaled character creation, robust mechanics, and exciting new content. Fans who sign up for updates and then follow through and pledge to the campaign will receive exclusive free loot, including the Tomb of the Tyrant Adventure Zine PDF, an official MythCraft Enhanced VIP dice set, and stunning digital dice in partnership with dice.

New Adventures Await

The Enhanced Edition introduces three brand-new adventures, designed for 1–4 gameplay sessions, available in both printed zines and PDFs:

Beyond The Clouds : A Ghibli-inspired atmospheric exploration set above the Nalathesh Desert.

The Mountains of Madness : A spine-chilling eldritch survival horror in the cursed peaks of Yodvan.

The Haunting of Vel Academy : A magical school story featuring chaos, creatures, and dark forces.

Core Rulebook Enhancements

The MythCraft Core Rulebook is back with a stunning new cover, upgraded how-to-play guides, gorgeous artwork, and thousands of edits and updates for an even smoother gameplay experience.

Virtual Tabletop (VTT) Support

Responding to overwhelming community demand, MythCraft will now feature full VTT support for Roll20 and Foundry. The new tools include:

Intuitive character sheets with automated calculations.

Charactermancer for step-by-step character creation.

Drag-and-drop features and a searchable compendium.

Innovative Gameplay Systems

MythCraft boasts unique mechanics that elevate your RPG experience:

Action Point System : Gain and spend AP strategically for dynamic, cinematic combat.

Backgrounds, Occupations, and Professions (BOP) : Advance your character beyond combat with 17 professions offering unique abilities and story opportunities.

Five Sources of Magic : Explore Arcane, Divine, Occult, Primal, and Psionic magic with distinct mechanics and spells.

Expansive Character Options : Build one-of-a-kind characters with 18 lineages, 13 class tracks, over 2,000 talents, 340 spells, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!