Nacon Reveals Five New "Life" Simulator Games On The Way

Nacon has announced that they will be releasing five new simulator titles all revolving around a "life" aspect of someone's job. We got all five of them for you to read here, but the shorthand is that you'll be getting a railroad game, a hotel game, a cooking game, a hospital game, and a builder game. It's kind of entertaining to see as there has been a great uptick in simulator games coming out of the pandemic, some of them being interesting and others being silly. We would chalk it up to people wanting to leave the house and do regular things in life, but a lot of these were already being created before COVID-19 was even discovered, so at some point, we hope someone does a study as to why all of these simulator games started coming out of Europe over the past few years.

Train Life – A Railway Simulator (Simteract) – As well as an ultra-realistic train driving experience, for the first time in a railway simulator you also manage the development of your company: hire conductors, buy locomotives, choose contracts to take on and roll out your network across Europe.

Hotel Life – A Resort Simulator (RingZero Game Studio) – Hotel Life is a hotel simulator that takes you behind the scenes of an idyllic holiday destination. Players manage the day-to-day running of the hotel, increase its reputation and support guests as expertly as possible from check-in to checkout, while ensuring they are kept entertained through a variety of daily activities.

Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator (Cyanide Studio) – Chef Life puts you in total control of all aspects of a restaurant. From buying ingredients to plating dishes, you must serve the best food while supervising your teams, designing the decor and managing the service.

Surgeon Life – A Hospital Simulator (RingZero Game Studio) – Players become managers of a private clinic. In addition to performing surgical procedures, you must also manage the care teams and attract new patients.

Architect Life – A Building Simulator (SimFabric) – In Architect Life, you work on all stages of the construction and design of your dream home (and those of your clients). This includes drawing up plans, budgeting and hiring labourers, among other tasks. More than a simple design game, you must ensure the smooth running of the site to mee