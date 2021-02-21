NBA 2K League Draft Will Take Place On March 13th

The NBA 2K League announced this week that they will be holding the fourth annual NBA 2K League Draft as a virtual event on March 13th. The event will kick off at 7pm ET and will be livestreamed on both Twitch and YouTube channels. The esports league has been going strong for the past few years and the draft has become one of the highlights of every year as we see how all of the teams change. For the complete draft order and how the night will go, you can see the entire list here. We have more details from the league has to how it will go below along with a quote from the league president about this year's viurtual draft.

All 23 teams will complete their six-person roster during the four-round draft. Lakers Gaming will have the first overall pick, Pacers Gaming will have the second overall pick, and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai will have the third overall pick. During the offseason, 76 players who competed in the 2020 season were retained by their teams, leaving 62 roster spots available. Up to 100 prospects and select team "war rooms" will join the draft broadcast through live look-ins from their locations around the world, and NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue will announce select picks. The broadcast will also feature a variety of viewing options through Twitch's Command Center, clips from NBA 2K League original content series "Draft Hopefuls" and "NBA 2KL: Drive to Draft," and surprise guests from the 2K community and beyond announcing picks and providing commentary.

The 2021 draft pool will consist of more than 250 players. In addition to unretained players from last season, the draft pool also includes players who earned eligibility through the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, international qualifying events over the last two offseasons, and the NBA 2K League Women in Gaming initiative, or by being identified by the NBA 2K League and its teams as high-performing players in the 2K community. The complete draft pool will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Draft night is one of the most exciting nights of the NBA 2K League calendar and the culmination of a dream come true for the best NBA 2K players in the world," said Donohue. "Coming off a transformational season that saw No. 1 overall pick JBM play a key role in Wizards District Gaming winning a championship, we're looking forward to celebrating the more than 250 elite men and women who have earned draft eligibility with a night of celebrity guests and behind-the-scenes stories."