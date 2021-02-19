NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 5 Launches Today With "Age Of Heroes"

2K Games has launched Season 5 of NBA 2K21's MyTEAM with a brand new theme as they enter the Age Of Heroes. The season will feature a special Modern Age vs. Golden Age theme where alter egos of the NBA's greatest of the past and present will battle each other on the court. Now you can see what these powerful avatars of Zion Williamson and Michael Jordan would look like going up against each other. You'll also be getting a slew of additional content with new players, challenges, rewards and hero-themed cards. We got the details below as the season launches today, and you can read a more detailed report from the devs here.

Continuing the debut season structure in the franchise's history, NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 5 – Age of Heroes features power, progression, rewards and more, in a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy, including: Build Your Own Hero: Evolve a Sapphire Evo LeBron James at the start of the season into a Diamond;

Collect 30 brand new hero themed cards from the Modern and Golden Age of the NBA featuring superstars like Luka Doncic, Mitchell Robinson, Big Fella Shaq, Manu Ginobili and more. Complete the set for a special reward that will be announced at a later date;

New Level 40 Prize: The Galaxy Opal Admiral – David Robinson;

New legendary signature challenge from his Airness, Michael Jordan;

New MyTEAM Limited Grand Prize: collect all five rings to earn a Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol;

New players in the Exchange, including Larry Legend and Khris Middleton;

The $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament kicks off with 32 hopeful qualifiers competing on February 20 in a knockout Tournament running up to the Grand Finals on March 6 (full rules can be found here) and;

There's no better place to celebrate All-Star than in MyTEAM; stay tuned for more details.