NBA Infinite To Launch On February 17 For All-Star Weekend

Level Infinite will officially launch NBA Infinite for both iOS and Android today, February 17, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Engage in real-time PvP basketball, from 1v1 to Dynasty 5v5 modes

Collect and upgrade NBA stars like Antetokounmpo, Durant, and Curry

Strategize with coaches to enhance your team's tactics on the court

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have announced they will launch NBA Infinite today, February 17, for both iOS and Android devices. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a new real-time, action-based PvP title featuring current NBA stars as you go head-to-head against other players with your own custom roster, as well as taking on multiple challenges of your own. After being teased a couple of months ago, the new mobile title will go live today at 3pm PT as part of the celebrations for NBA All-Star Weekend. We got the full rundown of everything to expect from the game below.

NBA Infinite

NBA Infinite is a real-time PvP mobile game about expressing love for the greatest game in the universe — NBA basketball. Players can gather friends to build a team for 3v3 matches or see who really has the most game in 1v1 and Dynasty 5v5 modes. The real-time online competitive modes offer a unique mobile experience. In the game, players will also be able to collect and upgrade a dream roster of current NBA stars, make big decisions that turn a starting five into a championship lineup, and upgrade the coaching staff to strengthen their defensive and offensive tactics.

Run The Court: Be a floor general in Dynasty, dominate in 1v1 pickup games — or hone your skills in casual modes like the Three-Point Contest and 11-Point Game. Make those critical late-game decisions and build off them for your next run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Team Up & Compete: Gather your friends to build your championship PvP team in 3v3, or see who really has game in 1v1 and 5v5 modes. The online competitive modes offer a unique mobile experience. Hop into a quick session, a multiplayer experience between all NBA Infinite players to fuel your competitive spirit! Play and compete anywhere and share your highlights with the world.

Collect Your NBA Star Players: Collect real NBA players, each with a unique moveset just waiting for you to master. Level up your players to drive to the hoop like Giannis Antetokounmpo, step back and shine like Kevin Durant, put the defense on skates like Trae Young, or sink three-pointers like Stephen Curry all day.

Non-Stop NBA Action: Cross up your opponents with Exclusive and Dominance skills that are unique to each NBA star, nail the perfect give-and-go, and hit the game-winning buzzer beater — all from the comfort of your phone.

Manage Your Team To Victory: Make the big decisions that turn your starting five into a legendary lineup that will win championship after championship. Upgrade your coaching staff to strengthen their core defensive and offensive tactics and execute them on the hardwood.

