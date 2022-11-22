Need For Speed Unbound Drops New Info In Extended Gameplay Video

Electronic Arts and Criterion Games have dropped a new extended look at Need For Speed Unbound revealing more aspects of the game. In one of the longer videos they have released for the game, you get over three minutes of in-game footage going over some of the aspects of racing, including the first-time look at the Speed Race events, as well as Meetups and Side Bets. Enjoy the trailer below as we inch closer to the December 2nd release date for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

"The world is your canvas in Need For Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Across 4 intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your unique style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE that bumps in every corner of the world. Express yourself to the fullest with the freshest new art styles and signature tags that represent what you're all about. With separate single- and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need For Speed franchise from Criterion Games™ delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping action."

The World Is Your Canvas: Graffiti comes to life in Need For Speed Unbound with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic-looking cars in Need For Speed history. Access a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed.

Start At The Bottom, Race To The Top: To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore's ultimate race, The Grand.

Run These Streets: The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you gotta make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets, and you'll reap the rewards.

Express Yourself With Full Capabilities: Pull up to a Meetup and show off your unique style with hundreds of cosmetic items to choose from, including exclusive gear from some of the world's pioneering fashion innovators. Extend that look to your ride, transforming your cars with unique wraps and cutaways for the ultimate legendary custom. And when you take first, don't forget to stunt on the competition with your own personal win poses.