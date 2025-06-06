Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Opti Games, Sparkball

New 4v4 Sports Brawler Title Sparkball Announced

A brand new sports title was announced this morning, as Sparkball will bring a new 4v4 brawler title to Steam later this year

Article Summary Sparkball is a newly announced 4v4 sports brawler game from indie developer Opti Games, set for Steam in 2025.

Players compete in fast-paced matches, blending action, teamwork, and scoring goals in a futuristic arena.

Exclusive rewards, like the Beach Day Inksy skin, are available during the Steam Next Fest demo, June 9-16.

Sparkball features short, replayable matches, Steam Deck support, and is designed for esports and streaming.

Indie game developer and publisher Opti Games revealed their latest game, as we're getting a new sports title called Sparkball. This is a new 4×4 brawler title that has clearly been geared up to be esports-ready, as you and three others will form a team and not only fight off other players but attempt to score goals in the process. We have more details from the team here, including the debut trailer, as the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest from June 9-16, with an eventual release sometime in Q4 2025.

Sparkball

Sparkball pits two teams of four in fast-paced, high-stakes matches where players brawl, block, and score in a futuristic arena. Whether you're a mechanical mastermind or a support-savvy strategist, every player has a role — and a shot at being the MVP. Matches are short, intense, and highly replayable, making the game easy to pick up but tough to master. The game celebrates versatility, rewarding both "ballin' and brawlin'", with the top players effortlessly blending them as each unique situation demands. Whether blocking shots, setting up plays, scoring goals, or simply out-dueling your opponent, there's something to love for every type of gamer.

Exclusive Steam Next Fest Skin – Early players can earn the limited-edition 'Beach Day Inksy' skin by competing in Matchmaking during Steam Next Fest.

Early players can earn the limited-edition 'Beach Day Inksy' skin by competing in Matchmaking during Steam Next Fest. A Genre-Bending Mix – A first-of-its-kind multiplayer sports brawler where precision, teamwork, and quick thinking rule the field.

A first-of-its-kind multiplayer sports brawler where precision, teamwork, and quick thinking rule the field. Short, Replayable Matches – Easy to pick up, hard to master — perfect for quick sessions, endless hours of ranked grind, and a rowdy Friday night session with friends.

Easy to pick up, hard to master — perfect for quick sessions, endless hours of ranked grind, and a rowdy Friday night session with friends. Something for Everyone – Unique blend of gameplay ensures that no matter your primary genre of choice, you'll find something to love in Sparkball

Unique blend of gameplay ensures that no matter your primary genre of choice, you'll find something to love in Sparkball Steam Deck Compatibility – Built to play beautifully on the go.

Built to play beautifully on the go. Streaming and Esports Ready – Contagiously fun to watch casually with proven traction in competitive circles with C9, TL, FNC, and more!

