New 4x Strategy Title Stellar Reach Announced For PC

Stellar Reach is a brand-new 4x strategy sci-fi game in which you try to dominate the galaxy through one of three different tactics

Indie game developer and publisher Stelleas has revealed their latest game, as they're working on a 4x strategy title called Stellar Reach. This new sci-fi game has you in the position of running and controlling a machine-run faction, as you attempt to claim dominance across a hostile galactic frontier that doesn't want to be claimed by anyone. It's up to you to forge ahead with your empire plans through one of three options: conquest, prosperity, or industrial power. We have more details and a trailer here as it looks like they're aiming for release sometime in September 2025.

Stellar Reach

At the dawn of the interstellar era, humanity and its machine workforce have expanded into a remote stellar neighbourhood, Stellar Reach challenges players to explore, expand, exploit and exterminate across a fully 3D expanse of star systems. Competing factions will vie for control by mastering military power, creating a prosperous utopia, developing a booming industry, growing immense wealth, and harvesting planets of their resources, each with their own tech trees and strategic paths.

To reign victorious against your enemies, Stellar Reach offers three distinct paths to victory, each demanding unique strategies and presenting its own challenges. You may choose to conquer through overwhelming military force, assembling powerful fleets to decimate rivals and seize control of vital star systems. Alternatively, pursue prosperity by putting the well-being of your citizens front and centre, transforming a fragile colony into a flourishing civilisation of culture and politics. Or, embrace the relentless efficiency of your machine-run dominion, harnessing cutting-edge technology to an industrial superpower across the stars.

Command Your Fleet: Take the reins of a machine-driven empire as you explore the stars and exterminate any foes who stand in your way. In this fully 3D starfield, you will build fleets of ships and planetary armies to colonize and fortify star systems.

