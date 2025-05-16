Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Trailers, Warner Bros. Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: DC Worlds Collide

New Free-To-Play Mobile RPG DC Worlds Collide Announced

DC Worlds Collide has been announced for mobile devices, as they are signing players up ahead of its launch, happening sometime this year

Article Summary DC Worlds Collide is a new free-to-play RPG for iOS and Android featuring 70+ DC characters at launch

Form squads of heroes and villains to battle the invading Crime Syndicate and save the multiverse

Recruit, upgrade, and train iconic DC superheroes and supervillains to master team strategies

Compete in 3D battles, boss fights, PvP arenas, solo challenges, events, and unique minigames

WB Games announced a brand new mobile title on the way this week, as DC Worlds Collide is currently taking pre-registrations for iOS and Android. The game is going to be a free-to-play RPG title in which you'll collect and build teams out of heroes and villains in the DC Comics universe to fight enemies of all types. The game's storyline looks like they're cracking open both the Trinity War and Forever Evil storylines and meshing them together into a multiverse crossover. We have more info for you here, as we're now waiting to learn when they will launch it.

DC Worlds Collide

DC Worlds Collide features a thrilling storyline where the Crime Syndicate from another Universe has invaded Earth. Players must unite a team of the mightiest Super Heroes and Super-Villains in strategic 3D battles to stop this twisted Justice League from destroying the world. Featuring a roster of more than 70 characters from the DC universe at launch with more to be added in future updates, players can collect, upgrade and lead their own squad of renowned characters including the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Bane, Gorilla Grodd and more.

As players progress, they must discover team synergies and develop strategies to unlock new combinations and interactions to take on greater challenges. Ranging from boss battles with increasing difficulty to 5v5 player vs. player arenas, DC Worlds Collide will also feature a large suite of solo and competitive game modes, minigames and events. The game will provide unique challenges that gradually increase in complexity, allowing players of all experience levels to enjoy and master.

