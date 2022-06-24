New RTS Title Era Of Conquest Announced For PC & Mobile

Publisher 4399 announced today that they have a brand new RTS game on the way for both PC and mobile devices with Era Of Conquest. The game has actually been a major hit in China already and now it looks like they're ready to expand this cross-platform strategy epic designed for fans of 4x and RTS titles. There's no hard date on when it's getting released, but they did mention a closed beta will be starting this July (although they gave no options for signing up). In the meantime, here's more info on the game.

In Era of Conquest, players cannot purchase resources that help advance in the game. Smart strategy and careful decision making are the only ways to claim success on the battlefield. Players don't need to pay in money or resources for troops, rather they can be replenished over time. Also after winning PvP battles, players will be rewarded with conscription boxes that can help accelerate conscription in the game.

Era of Conquest offers a culturally rich strategy experience where players build and rule an empire as an all-powerful leader. Follow the epic story of a group of fallen lords from different civilizations hoping to regain their former glory on the battlefield. Through summoning historical legends, gathering special corps, and forming partnerships, the lords must strengthen the power of their clans to expand their territory. Choose from diverse civilizations including Britain, German, France, Rome, Japan, China, Viking, and more. New players begin their journey in the fog of the inner city, giving them the chance to get comfortable and learn skills without being ambushed by enemies.

When battles commence in Era of Conquest, online players can control their troops, while the offline troops can also march and attack automatically, giving greater player flexibility. Experience real-time battles on a grand scale, as sieges can feature up to 6,000 troops on the same screen. There's no limit as players from all around the world can fight with each other in the same server. Players can build fortresses and command posts in key areas to protect their territory and gain advantages in combat. Work within the alliance to protect each other and define strategy to fight back against enemies.