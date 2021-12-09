NHL 22 Adds Women's Hockey Teams For The First Time

EA Sports revealed today that they will be adding new content to NHL 22 as women's hockey comes to the series for the first time. The IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) content is now available in-game as part of the latest patch update, as the company has added that and the World Juniors to the game. The patch also adds a number of features that have been requested for a while, including Roster Sharing and HUT Content Migration. We have more info below on the addition of the IIHF and a trailer showing off the content.

Starting today, players can lace up their skates and experience the prestigious IIHF World Junior Championship as well as check out the updated jerseys and branding for the men's national teams. The IIHF Men's and World Juniors teams will be added to NHL 22 in a variety of ways, with Federations, logos, and uniforms available in Ultimate Team and World of Chel, and Play Now rosters will be updated to the latest official teams as they are announced. The IIHF Men's World Championships will be playable in early 2022.

Playable women's teams will also be available for the first time ever with the IIHF women's national teams and IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship. Players will be able to celebrate this golden era of women's hockey by playing as their favorite teams and players. Also starting early 2022, players can hit the ice with Team USA icon Hilary Knight and Hockey Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin, among other superstars.

"The introduction of women's national teams to NHL 22 as part of the upcoming IIHF content will be an important moment for the franchise in its continued effort to reflect the diversity of the hockey community," said Sean Ramjagsingh, VP and GM, EA Sports. "We are proud to feature playable women's teams for the first time in NHL 22, alongside the rising stars on the World Juniors teams."