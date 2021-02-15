Niantic Announces Schedule For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, which will recreate the original games and task players with catching the first 150 Pokémon, is just a week away. Ahead of the event, Pokémon GO has announced the complete schedule.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced that the event will be divided into themed hours, somewhat like last year's remote GO Fest 2020. These themed hours will correspond with Collection Challenges, of which trainers will be tasked with completing multiple throughout the day. The hour blocks will be themed to a location from the original Generation One games on which the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is based. Here is what trainers can expect throughout the event on Saturday, February 20th:

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Pallet Town

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Pewter City

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Cerulean City

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Pokémon League

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Pallet Town

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Pewter City

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Cerulean City

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Pokémon League

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Pokémon from all previous hours

In addition to these location hour blocks, each hour will also play different music inspired by the original game, curated Pokémon's original soundtrack composer Junichi Masuda. This brings to mind the annual Halloween Event, which plays the iconic Lavender Town theme every year, which brings a huge amount of nostalgia for many players. While most normally play with the sound off, now might be the time to unmute Pokémon GO and bask in the nostalgia.

Throughout the entire event, trainers will also work on completing Special Research in addition to the Collection Challenges. The Special Research culminates in an encounter with a guaranteed Shiny Ditto and will unlock the first-ever Masterwork Research. The Masterwork Research is a questline meant to be completed over an extended period of time that, when finished, will reward Shiny Mew.