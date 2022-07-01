Niantic Comments Campfire Social App & Its Pokémon GO Impact

Campfire is coming. Niantic's new social media app may be transformative for its games including Pokémon GO, NBA All-World, Pikmin Bloom, and more. Let's get into the details.

Niantic also updated us on the Campfire social app that will allow players of their various games, including Pokémon GO, to communicate. They write:

Organize all your chats with friends in one place. With Direct and Group messaging you can instantly share gyms/raids, drop your live location, post photos, and chat with your friends across any Niantic game. Sharing your location through messaging is optional and can last up to one hour, before turning off automatically.

This certainly seems like an upgrade to how the Online feature currently appears in Pokémon GO. While that feature helped with seeing people who could be invited to Remote Raids, I think this could go even further and help with coordinating trades.

Now when you're playing a game, you can see if there are people playing nearby. If you're traveling somewhere new, or just want to explore new areas of your city, the map is a fun way to explore. And if you meet up with others, you can send them a friend request and direct message to coordinate your next meetup.

This is also a great additive feature for Pokémon GO players if it works well. I can't tell you how many times I've seen someone pass me with that obvious green glowing screen, thinking about asking them to trade. This feature could certainly help people who aren't normally open to asking have the app do that for them,

In Pokémon GO, Trainers can also share Raid locations with friends in a direct message – or group chat – making it easy to get a team together quickly and efficiently. Or if you're playing on your own, you can tap a specific place on the map and you'll see the option to add a "Flare" to that location. Think of Flares like a call-to-action for everyone who sees it, encouraging other Trainers to head there and join in on the fun.

This is something Pokémon GO players have been asking about for a long time. I hope this doesn't spell the end of Remote Raiding but it could certainly help bring in-person raiding back to prominence.

Read more about Campfire here.