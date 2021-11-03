Niantic To Officially End Harry Potter: Wizards Unite In 2022

Niantic Labs and WB Games have announced the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. In December 2021, the game will be removed from app stores and will no longer be downloadable. In January 2022, all features and support for the game will be removed, making it unplayable. Read on to see Niantic and WB's full statement.

The following statement was posted to the game's official forum:

Today we're announcing that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022. The game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases as of December 6, 2021. When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable. During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.

This seems to focus on the actual narrative of the game coming to an end. Of course, the nature of the narrative is to end, and readers of J. K. Rowling's beloved series know well that it is important to know when to let go. No one should be surprised that the core story is ending. However, this announcement focuses on the ending of that portion of the game, when what's really ending is the entire game, which will become unplayable.

More details and less beating around the bush came in their "frequently asked questions" section.

Q: When is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite being officially closed? A: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be playable until January 31, 2022. We will be removing the game from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021.

These are important dates to note, especially for players who put money into the game. While I certainly don't think it's a good time to start playing the game for obvious reasons, there may be those who previously played who want to download it again for one last go before the show is over. If you are in that boat, the time is before December 6th. Based on how unreliable Niantic and WB Games has been regarding this game for a long time now, I'd do it sooner rather than later.

Q: Will I still be able to play until the closing date? A: Yes, players will still be able to continue playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite until January 31, 2022.

With apologies, no shit.

That's not a question people are asking because that is, of course, obvious. The real question is buried here, and that question is "Will the game be playable for those who have downloaded it after January 31st?" The answer is "no."

Q: What happens if I delete Harry Potter: Wizards Unite after the game has been removed from the app stores? A: We will be removing the game from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021. If you accidentally delete the game or get a new phone after the game has been removed from the app stores, you will unfortunately be unable to re-download.

Repeating the above.

Q: What happens if I still have the game installed after the closing date? A: On January 31, 2022, all features and servers for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be turned off. Players who still have the game installed after this date will be unable to play. If you would like to request your account data, please contact support to make this request by January 15, 2022 to allow time for our team to prepare the data.

And here we are. The most important nugget of information, buried under a long bit of text about the narrative and a series of "frequently asked questions" that no one is asking. The only real bit of information that the dedicated players of the game, those who have put time or money or both into it, need to see is this, right here. I'll put it in bold: "On January 31, 2022, all features and servers for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be turned off. Players who still have the game installed after this date will be unable to play."

Q: Can I use my in-game currency and everything I've collected? Will I get a refund on purchases? A: Players will not be able to receive a refund on past purchases, except where otherwise required by law. You will be able to spend your remaining Gold balance and items before the game closes on January 31, 2022. We have a variety of fun gameplay changes during the remaining few months, so you will have the full opportunity to enjoy your remaining Gold. We will turn off the ability to make in-app purchases on December 6, 2021.

Fun!

Q: Will you be closing the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community? A: The community forum and all associated social media channels of the game will be closed on January 31, 2022.

And there it is.

There's the news. This is Bleeding Cool, though, so here's my opinion. I'm not surprised by this, as many of you who follow my HPWU updates will know. Less than a month ago, I wrote an article entitled Will Niantic & WB Games Abandon Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? which asked that difficult question. At the end, I wrote:

"Could this be a sinking ship? Unfortunately, maybe. We'll see it through to the end, though, with fingers crossed that Niantic and WB Games will correct course and attempt to build the game rather than shutting out its fanbase."

Well, now we know that Niantic and WB Games are indeed doing just that. I've loved covering this game and, I'll be frank, this was a difficult report to write. I don't agree with the handling of the game's end and as someone who covers multiple Niantic games, including heavy Pokémon GO coverage, I find this to be a pattern with this company that at times has even been a great partner for media coverage… yet has, at other times, left dedicated and passionate players confused at what's happening with their beloved games.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is ending. Maybe I'll be excited for the story to unfold, as it has been quite entertaining for as long as I've been playing with you all. For now, though? I think this is just sad.