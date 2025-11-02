Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fubu Games, Night Swarm

Night Swarm Reveals Release Date With Updated Demo

The vampire rougelike RPG Night Swarm has a new free demo available on Steam, as the game will be released in early December

Article Summary Night Swarm gets an official release date and unveils an expanded, updated demo on Steam.

Play as a vampire lord in this roguelite RPG and battle relentless werewolf hordes for survival.

Customize your character with powerful upgrades, loyal allies, and castle-based progression.

Sacrifice gold to unlock ancient powers and face epic boss battles in a bullet heaven experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Fubu Games has updated its demo for the game Night Swarm, as we now have a release date. First off, the demo has been given some new content for those who wish to experience a piece of the vampire-centric roguelite RPG ahead of possibly getting it, providing playwers with a more rounded-out version of the full game. If you like it, you won't have to wait long, as thegame will be released on December 4, 2025.

Night Swarm

Night Swarm is a vampire-themed roguelite RPG bullet heaven where you play as a fearsome young vampire lord rising to power. Gather loyal allies, unleash devastating abilities, and fight back against the relentless werewolf hordes that threaten to consume the night.

Face The Corrupted Hordes: Twisted by the curse of the werebeasts, savage hordes surge in endless waves — relentless, feral, and driven by bloodlust. As the Vampire Lord, you must hold the line against their chaos and purge the corruption with every strike.

Twisted by the curse of the werebeasts, savage hordes surge in endless waves — relentless, feral, and driven by bloodlust. As the Vampire Lord, you must hold the line against their chaos and purge the corruption with every strike. Rule Your Castle & Grow Your Power: Within your castle walls, a host of loyal NPCs stand ready to serve your rise. Visit the Talent Shop to shape your build, the Item Shop to prepare for the battles ahead, and many more allies who exist solely to sharpen your edge. Every run brings new upgrades — and with each choice, you carve a darker legacy.

Within your castle walls, a host of loyal NPCs stand ready to serve your rise. Visit the Talent Shop to shape your build, the Item Shop to prepare for the battles ahead, and many more allies who exist solely to sharpen your edge. Every run brings new upgrades — and with each choice, you carve a darker legacy. Sacrafice Your Riches to Awaken Forgotten Powers: Ancient totems respond only to those who give willingly. Exchange your hard-earned gold for power beyond mortal limits — skills, scrolls, and secrets that could turn the tide of any battle.

Ancient totems respond only to those who give willingly. Exchange your hard-earned gold for power beyond mortal limits — skills, scrolls, and secrets that could turn the tide of any battle. Embrace Your Power As The Vampire Lord: Summon loyal companions to fight by your side and unleash chaos upon your enemies. As your reputation grows, so does your influence — calling forth stronger, deadlier allies bound to your dark will.

Summon loyal companions to fight by your side and unleash chaos upon your enemies. As your reputation grows, so does your influence — calling forth stronger, deadlier allies bound to your dark will. Clash With Colossal Bosses: Prepare for unforgettable battles against towering monstrosities.

