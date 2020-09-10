Ninja Officially Announces His Return To Twitch

It looks like Ninja and Twitch have patched things up as the streamer returns to the platform today with a new deal. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins revealed this morning, along with Loaded and in close collaboration with his legal counsel at Loeb & Loeb, that he would be returning to the platform today with his stream kicking off at 12pm PDT. It was revealed he has signed on for a multi-year deal, but the specifics weren't given out as to how long or for how much at this time. It was almost one year ago that Ninja left to go to Mixer for a massive deal that was reportedly between $20-30m, but ended up taking only a part of it after Microsoft abruptly killed the platform back in June. Up until now, it sounded like the two parties ended things on bad terms, but whatever the issues were, it looks like they've been ironed out. We have a couple quotes from the press release this morning as we await the stream to start later this afternoon.

"I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase," said Blevins, "I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been very supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I'm going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact." "We are thrilled Ninja is returning to Twitch," said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. "Tyler is an iconic force in the gaming community, and it's been amazing to see the impact he's made on the industry and broader culture. Gaming – and the people who love it – are being recognized by a broad mainstream audience now in part because of Tyler, and we know he's just getting started."