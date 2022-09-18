Nintendo Acquires Animation Studio Dynamo Pictures

Looks like Nintendo is entering the animated film game as they have officially acquired Dynamo Pictures this week. In what feels like the company taking a very specific stance, it has come to light through this Notification of Acquisition on their website that the company filed to take over the studio in July, and that it is basically a done deal at this point as they will be acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares and have full control over the studio. In short, they will be getting the Tokyo-based CG animation studio on October 3rd, 2022, and will officially be changing the name to Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.

This move shouldn't come as any surprise to people involved with the industry, and if anything, it feels like this probably should have happened a long time ago. But the fact that the company had great success with the Detective Pikachu film, and is expected to have a decent showing with the upcoming Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt, it only makes sense for them to want to start making more films based on their own IPs. Especially with properties like The Witcher, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Halo finding their own success, and the upcoming release of the TV series version of The Last Of Us.

It also feels like a bit of a rebuke of other animation studios. It's no secret that a number of studios have wanted to work with Nintendo over the years to do animated projects, but most of those projects never came to be for one reason or another. Which is why aside from a sporadic miniseries here and there, there hasn't been a major Nintendo-based animated film, and the last time there was an animated TV show was back in 2003 with Kirby: Right Back at Ya! We'll see what comes of the studio once it's fully in their control, but we wouldn't be surprised to hear about something new happening in at least Japan by year's end.