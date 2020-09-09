Nintendo Reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity For Switch

This morning, Nintendo revealed a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild with Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity. The game is taking a bit of a step from the N64 playbook by making a new game tied to a previous one using assets from two different titles. According to their own info, which we have a snippet for you to check out below along with the trailer, the game is going to play a lot like Hyrule Warriors. Which means a lot of running around fighting hoards of enemies as various characters from the 2017 game. Which on the one hand is pretty cool for Zelda fans to get another entry like this, but on the other hand, probably a disappointment for those hoping to see a proper sequel to Breath Of The Wild as this is clearly not the game that was teased last year at E3. The game will be coming out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 20th, 2020.

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a must-play for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Roll up your blue tunic sleeves and get ready for a dramatic and surprising adventure through Hyrulean history this holiday season." Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Calamity features gameplay that will be familiar to fans of the Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors games. Focused on performing combos and over-the-top special abilities, the action-heavy gameplay is fast-paced and strategic, perfect for players looking for an intense, non-stop action game with direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition to all the action, the game is loaded with a robust story that depicts the events, relationships and dramatic moments of the Great Calamity in captivating detail. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finds plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not just in its visual style. Many of the most popular and fan-favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are playable, including Link and Zelda. In addition to hacking and slashing their way through swarms of enemies to defend Hyrule, players will also solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, craft materials, visit shops to obtain items and use the power of the Sheikah Slate, which fans will recognize from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.