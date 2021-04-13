Nintendo Unveils New Blue Nintendo Switch Lite System

Nintendo revealed a brand new version of the Nintendo Switch Lite as we're getting a fresh new color to the series: Blue. The company has been doing its best to get new versions of the console back out onto the market as they have basically been selling out of them since the pandemic hit. And while the standard version of the Switch is black with your choice of Joy-Con colors, the Lite versions have had more of a pastel Easter Egg theme going for them that not everyone is into with black being the only option if you're not into bright colors. Now we have an option coming on May 21st, which will give you a deep blue color to choose from for the price tag of $200. Here's what Nintendo had to say about the new addition.

By expanding the existing range of color options for the system, which includes coral, yellow, gray and turquoise, the blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play. Nintendo Switch Lite is designed for handheld play, making it easy to bring the wide library of Nintendo Switch games with you and transform any of life's moments into a grand adventure. As a dedicated handheld gaming device, Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller and lighter than the Nintendo Switch. It's compatible with all the games in the Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode.

Beyond that, there's no news yet of the next version of the Nintendo Switch, which people have been waiting to hear about for some time. We're guessing the release of this console is a little bit of a snack to tide people over until they make a possible reveal of the next version this Summer. We'll see how that goes, but hey, in the meantime you have a new color option, which means more versions of the Lite being produced shortly.