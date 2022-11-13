NIS America reveals void* tRrLM2(); // Void Terrarium 2 Release Date

NIS American dropped a brand new trailer for void* tRrLM2(); // Void Terrarium 2 this week, revealing the game's official release date. This latest entry into the series continues after the events of the first game where you'll find Robbie and Toriko living their lives until an illness strikes Tooiko. Now it's up to Robbie to save her as he must head out beyond his AI memories to find clues about this new illness and find a way to cure her. The game will be released in the U.S. on February 28th, 2023, while Europe and ANZ will see it come out on March 3rd, 2023. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Immerse yourself in a dystopian world contaminated with toxic fungi, where a robot watches over the last surviving human. Nippon Ichi Software presents the second installment in the Void Terrarium series which follows the outcome of the defeated cloudAI. Robbie the robot and his human friend, Toriko, have been able to live peacefully until she fell ill to a deadly new disease. In order to save her, Robbie must venture into the past and search the remnants of cloudAI's memories to find clues about this mysterious illness and to ensure the survival of the world's last human."

Weapons Master: Level-up your favorite weapon as you progress through the dungeons. Mastering weapons will provide you with the extra power needed to protect Toriko!

