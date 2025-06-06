Posted in: Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files

No Sleep For Kaname Date Releases New Systems Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files as they show off more of the game's systems

Article Summary No Sleep For Kaname Date unveils new systems trailer ahead of its July 25, 2025 release.

Play as Kaname Date to solve a bizarre abduction case involving internet idol Iris.

Investigate crime scenes, explore dream worlds, and tackle the new Escape puzzle mode.

Gather clues using Date’s AI-ball, Aiba, to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery.

Spike Chunsoft dropped a new trailer this morning for No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files, showing off more of the systems to the detective adventure/puzzle game. Essentially they're showing off more of what makes the game tick as they present different scenarios and pieces of the story, so you get a better feel of what the gameplay will be like. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still sweet for Nintendo Switch/2 and PC via Steam on July 25, 2025.

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Iris the internet idol has been abducted by aliens?! Finding herself on board a mysterious UFO and tasked with completing a bizarre escape game, Iris knows there's one person who she can always count on for help: Kaname Date, Psyncer! As Date, conduct investigations, solve escape game puzzles, and Psync into the dreams of potential suspects to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery behind The Third Eye Game!

Investigation: Use the special functions in Date's left eye to gather information that will lead to Iris's whereabouts! Familiar and new characters will also appear.

Somnium: Explore the eccentric dream world of potential suspects to uncover clues and secret memories.

Escape: Solve thrilling mysteries while exploring a locked environment. When you find the true answer beyond the surface level of logic, the door to escape will open.

The player takes on the role of Kaname Date, the protagonist, and once again teams up with the AI-Ball, Aiba, to tackle a mysterious case and rescue Iris, an internet idol who has been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game. No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files introduces a new gameplay element: "Escape". As with previous games, in "Investigation", players will examine crime scenes and listen to testimonies. In "Somnium", players enter the dream worlds of suspects and key witnesses. In the new "Escape" sections, players will solve puzzles to break out of locked rooms. By moving between these three sections, players can obtain the necessary clues to solve the case.

