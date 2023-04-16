Noob – The Factionless Confirmed For Late June Release Microids has an official release date for Noob – The Factionless as the game will drop onto consoles and PC on June 29th.

Microids confirmed that Noob – The Factionless is set to be released in late June, coming to PC and all three major consoles. In case you haven't checked out the game, this is an RPG in which you will be playing a small band of first-time adventurers setting out into the world to take on whatever may come your way with the least amount of experience ever. We got the details from developer Olydri Games below as we now wait the next two months for it to come out.

"Noob – The Factionless is an RPG that follows the adventures of four players from the Rush guild: Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer, and Logs the Elementalist. Their quest is to reach the supreme level and become the elite of the Horizon MMORPG – the Legendary Class. Together, they will have to face hundreds of monsters and wander around fantastic worlds to give their guild the place it deserves in the world of Horizon, among the mythic Noob, Justice, Roxxor, and Pro Game Master guilds. But the challenge they will face will not be limited to Horizon: their avatars will accomplish «real» quests in real life. History can be made both into the game and IRL!"