Not For Broadcast Claims New Guinness World Record

TinyBuild Games and Not Games have a bit of a milestone to celebrate with Not For Broadcast as the game has scored a Guinness World Record. Specifically, the game, as of this past week, holds the official World Record for Most Full Motion Video footage in a Video Game. Because the game is based on running a television station's control room, it has a ton of pre-recorded FMV content loaded into it. In fact, it holds 42 hours, 57 minutes, and 52 seconds worth of live-action footage, which has been spread across "eleven episodes of branching and responsive interactive TV". Not too shabby! Congrats to them and the team for the world record. If you'd like to see all that footage, the game is out now for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Not For Broadcast is a darkly comedic game of televised chaos that lets you pick what you want to see on TV, no matter what anybody else wants. Egotistical celebrities, dishonest politicians, and strange sponsors clash on the airwaves. You're here to ensure that the show goes on uninterrupted. Cut between multiple camera feeds, tweak the headlines, bleep the foul language, all with just moments to spare on a live broadcast! Whether you toe the party line or stir up a scandal is your choice, so long as you can hold the audience's fickle attention. Frame the picture (and the debate) – Keep the general public entertained with your editing skills. You are the artist and the broadcast is your canvas.

Keep it PG – Smash that big red CENSOR button to keep rude words (and other sensitive information) off the air. Keep the news safe for children and oppressive political regimes alike.

Hand-pick the headline – There's more news to see than a single broadcast can possibly contain, so someone (that's you) gets to choose what goes on air. Frame a footballer as a loving beau or a drunken lout? Your call to make, and just one of many. It's just TV, right? It's not like you could change an entire nation's fate…

Cue the ads – Powerful as you are, they're really not paying you enough here. Some hand-picked (if slightly sketchy) sponsors might help pad that bank balance, and provide some laughs along the way. Customer satisfaction is not guaranteed and absolutely no refunds.

The show must go on! – Nothing will stop the National Nightly News, not even existential threats! Keep broadcasting no matter how bizarre things get. News stops for no-one, not even a category 5 storm!

Keep them laughing as you go – Okay, so the news isn't all sunshine and celebrity embarrassments. There's all that talk of war, and the politics are just getting to you. But don't worry, be happy! Tune out the chaos, turn up the ads, and whatever you do, don't listen in on the increasingly panicked chatter of the news crew behind the scenes. Everything's fine.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Not For Broadcast — Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/j9yrE6ymHwQ)