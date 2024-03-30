Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Not Tonight 2, PanicBarn

Not Tonight 2 Has Been Released On Nintendo Switch

No More Robots have officially released Not Tonight 2 for the Nintendo Switch, as you can live the "American Dream" on the go.

Article Summary Not Tonight 2, a dark political comedy game, launches on Nintendo Switch.

Explore an alternative America rife with political satire in Not Tonight 2.

Join the quest to save Eduardo from deportation in a dystopian USA.

Engage in diverse mini-games, from rhythm challenges to checking IDs.

Indie game developer PanicBarn and publisher No More Robots have officially ported Not Tonight 2 over to the Nintendo Switch. This is pretty much the entire game, with all of the updates and whatnot added over time since it was launched in 2022, all now available on the portable consoles. You can see the official Switch trailer above as the game is now live.

Not Tonight 2

Not Tonight 2 is a dark political comedy that takes aim at the absolute state that they call The United States. Explore an "alternative," defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past. Be the bouncer that America needs you to be. Check your guests follow the correct religion, then join a cult, tap along to rhythm games, make sure the Colonel's chickens have enough steroids pumped into them, serve your fellow Canadians with free poutine, and work a day or two on the Texan wall… Not Tonight 2 intertwines the lives of Malik, Kevin, and Mari, as they race across the land of the free, on a mission to save their friend Eduardo from being deported (or worse) by the fascist Martyrs regime.

In an alternative broken America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, your friend has gone missing. Snatched during a protest, Eduardo Suarez has been seized by the authorities, and now sits ready for processing in the Miami gulag. Will Eduardo's friends Malik, Kevin and Mari manage to locate and deliver his documents to Miami in time, or is this the end of the American dream?

Three compelling stories, written by a team of diverse authors.

Make your way across America, making terrifying decisions along the way.

Work the doors of clubs, churches, race tracks, casinos, and cults.

Check IDS, while completing a variety of silly, poignant minigames.

Rhythm games, wizard shooting, serving poutine, assessing religion, checking chickens, and more.

